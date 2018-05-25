  • Man who kicked down woman's door could be connected to other crimes, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors are on edge this holiday weekend after someone kicked down the door of a woman’s home in Stone Mountain.

    The man's footprint can still be seen on the woman's front door.

    Stone Mountain police said a man kicked his way into the home on Ferndale Street Thursday morning.

    The woman who lives there told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings the suspect didn't take anything, but investigators said it's something he left behind that links him to two violent home invasions from earlier this month: one in Stone Mountain and another in Clarkston.

