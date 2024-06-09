Man struck on scooter after driving across intersection suffers critical injuries in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
Police said just after 11 p.m., they responded to a vehicle accident in the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.
When they arrived, they found a man they described as a “critically injured” who was driving a moped who collided with another vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The passenger in the vehicle that was hit by the moped driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There is no update on the condition of the victim.
