Man shot while sitting in his car at DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon at a shopping center on Wesley Chapel Road.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:45 p.m., at Wesley Chapel Square in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Officers found a man with minor injuries suffering from a gunshot wound. He told police he was sitting in his car when another vehicle pulled up and shot him.

Police could be seen placing multiple evidence markers on the ground near where shots were fired. The victim’s blood stained the curb in front of some shops in the shopping center.

Family members of the victim told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that the mother of his children works at one of the stores near where he was shot.

One witness told Kleinpeter they believe they heard between 20 and 30 shots.

A family member said they believe this was a targeted shooting. Police investigators have not yet confirmed whether that is also what they believe.

Their investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this shooting, police urge you to send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or text “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group