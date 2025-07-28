Man shot, killed outside DeKalb County fire station identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot and killed outside of a DeKalb County fire station was identified by police on Monday.

Police were investigating a shooting outside Fire Station No. 7 in DeKalb County on Friday evening.

While officers confirmed the man had died on Friday, he was identified Monday as 32-year-old Derek Cummings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the shooting, and death, was still an open investigation.

No other details about the incident were available.

The DeKalb County Police Department asks that anyone with information about Cummings’ death call police or send a tip in through their Tip411 app.

You can also text tips to police by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group