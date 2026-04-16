Man accused of shooting 5 women inside midtown medical clinic competent to stand trial

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has ruled the man accused of shooting five women inside a midtown medical office in 2023 is now fit to stand trial.

Deion Patterson appeared before Judge Eric K. Dunaway in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Dunaway ruled on a mental health evaluation for Patterson and said the suspect is competent to stand trial. The judge set a trial date for June 1, 2026.

We’ll have the latest on the judge’s ruling, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Patterson, a military veteran, was accused of shooting five women inside a Northside Hospital clinic in May 2023 before going on the run.

Investigators said Patterson injured four women and killed a fifth, Amy St. Pierre, a mother of two and a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee.

After the incident, Patterson allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to escape, driving through Cobb County, where he was eventually arrested.

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