Man shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed in DeKalb County Tuesday evening, police said.
DeKalb County police said the man was in his 30s.
The incident happened at an apartment complex on Misty Waters Drive near Candler Road.
No other details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
