  • Record Mega Millions jackpot grows larger; $1 million winner in Georgia

    ATLANTA - A record Mega Millions jackpot is now up for grabs and we have a million dollar winner right in Georgia.

    While you were sleeping, the jackpot jumped to $868 million.

    No one matched all the numbers but one ticket in Georgia did win a million dollar prize

    The $868 million is the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

    The winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega Ball is 9.

    You now have a chance at a combined 1.2 billion jackpot, with tonight's Powerball drawing.
    It's now up to $345 million.

    MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS

    • Draw Date: Tuesday
    • Estimated Jackpot Amount: $667 million
    • Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
    • Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
    • Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2
    • Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
    • Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million
    • Date Jackpot Began Rolling: July 27
    • Number of Rolls: 23
    • Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: July 24, 2018 – $543 million (California)  
    • #1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)

     
    POWERBALL FAST FACTS

    • Draw Date: Wednesday
    • Estimated Jackpot Amount: $345 million
    • Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
    • Cash Option Amount: Approximately $199 million
    • Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
    • Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2
    • Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
    • Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
    • Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Aug. 15
    • Number of Rolls: 18
    • Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Aug. 11, 2018 – $247 million jackpot (New York)
    • #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)

