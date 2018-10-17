Record Mega Millions jackpot grows larger; $1 million winner in Georgia

ATLANTA - A record Mega Millions jackpot is now up for grabs and we have a million dollar winner right in Georgia.
While you were sleeping, the jackpot jumped to $868 million.
No one matched all the numbers but one ticket in Georgia did win a million dollar prize
The $868 million is the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
We’re talking to people already buying tickets right now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega Ball is 9.
You now have a chance at a combined 1.2 billion jackpot, with tonight's Powerball drawing.
It's now up to $345 million.
You can watch the Powerball drawing here live on Channel 2, just before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
And on Friday, we will bring you those winning Mega Millions numbers.
MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Tuesday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $667 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: July 27
- Number of Rolls: 23
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: July 24, 2018 – $543 million (California)
- #1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)
POWERBALL FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Wednesday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $345 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: Approximately $199 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Aug. 15
- Number of Rolls: 18
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Aug. 11, 2018 – $247 million jackpot (New York)
- #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
