Man shot in Stone Mountain home with several people inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in the hospital after someone shot him inside a home in Stone Mountain.
There were several people in the home during the shooting and detectives have not said if any of them are suspects.
Police said the victim's condition is critical.
Crime scene investigators showed up, gathered evidence and took pictures.
Detectives are working to determine a motive behind the shooting.
