Man released from DeKalb County Jail, but the DA says he wasn’t supposed to be

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are looking to arrest a man who was released from jail nearly a week ago.

Over the weekend, Johntavious Wynn was released from the DeKalb County Jail, but the District Attorney’s office says he wasn’t supposed to be released.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office says Wynn was released on probation on November 9, but there was an order revoking his probation because he violated some of the conditions of his sentence.

They did not comment on how he broke those conditions.

“Our priority is the safety of the victim in this case, as well as assisting law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend Defendant Wynn,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News that Wynn was in temporary custody at the DeKalb County Jail while on a production order from a state prison.

They say they followed all of the orders they had and none of them allowed them to continue holding Wynn in the jail.

According to records with the Georgia Department of Corrections, Wynn was serving a sentence for aggravated battery. The details of his case are unclear.

The sheriff’s office says a new warrant has been issued for Wynn’s arrest and they are searching for him.

