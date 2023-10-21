Man arrested for deadly DeKalb County crash had warrants out in Newton, Douglas counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of causing a deadly crash after running a red light in DeKalb County on Oct. 14 was arrested.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. that Saturday, when two state troopers watched a gold Infiniti SUV speeding.

The troopers also noticed the car did not have a license plate. GSP said the troopers watched the vehicle speed through a red light rather than stop, and both troopers turned on their sirens.

The driver, later identified as Arin Jamal Taylor, turned into a gas station parking lot, but refused to stop, so troopers started a pursuit on the road, according to GSP.

After, GSP said Taylor turned into another gas station and a passenger got out of the Infiniti while it was still moving.

Both troopers continued to chase the SUV, as Taylor “fled recklessly through city streets,” according to GSP.

The pursuit took Taylor and the troopers to the area of Memorial Drive near North Hairston Road, where troopers he failed to stop at a red light and hit a Honda Civic.

After the crash, Taylor’s SUV was disabled and he ran away on foot, hiding behind a gas station. He was then apprehended by GSP.

Troopers returned to the accident scene to provide medical aid to the Honda’s driver until DeKalb County Fire and AMR EMS arrived.

Soon after, first responders stopped life-saving measures. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the woman, who was pronounced dead.

When Taylor was taken into custody, GSP found he had warrants out for his arrest from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor already faced charges for fleeing law enforcement, providing a false name and date of birth, and driving with a suspended license. He also had a warrant for failing to appear in court from Douglas County.

GSP took Taylor into custody and charged him with fleeing, reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, DUI, obstruction, and first degree vehicular homicide.

The victim of the accident has still not been identified by GSP.

