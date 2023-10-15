Innocent driver killed when man runs red light at busy DeKalb County intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An innocent driver was killed after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down a busy DeKalb intersection Saturday evening.

It was at 2:10 p.m. when Georgia State Patrol troopers reportedly noticed a gold Infiniti SUV speeding without a tag.

Officials said the suspect failed to stop at a red light and then turned into a gas station parking lot. After the suspect refused to stop, a pursuit began.

According to GSP, the suspect then turned into another gas station and a passenger got out of the Infiniti while it was still moving.

Officials said the suspect drove recklessly through city streets.

As the chase got near Memorial Drive near North Hairston Road, dozens of DeKalb County officers and troopers swarmed the area.

Authorities said the suspect failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Memorial Drive and North Hairston Road and hit a Honda Civic.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene counted at least three cars that appear to have been involved in the crash.

Eyewitnesses who saw the crash told Channel 2 Action News that the driver got out of his car and tried running away, but was stopped by police and put in the back of a patrol car.

Troopers went back to the scene of the crash to help the driver who was hit by the suspect until first responders arrived.

After rendering aid, the innocent driver was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The suspect, who had not yet been identified, had felony warrants from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants included fleeing, false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer, and driving with a suspended license.

Officials said he also had failure-to-appear warrants from Douglas County. He’s now charged with fleeing, reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, DUI, obstruction and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.

The crash remains under investigation.

