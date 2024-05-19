‘Florida Man’, ‘pimp’ sentenced to 50 years for sex trafficking 18-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man will spend the next 50 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking a woman in Norcross, DeKalb and Florida, officials say.

On Wednesday, a jury found 34-year-old Max Francois Joseph guilty on three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, two counts of keeping a place of prostitution and one count of misdemeanor pimping.

Joseph was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison, followed by 10 years on probation. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Officials say Joseph, who is from Florida trafficked his 18-year-old victim by making her perform sex acts for money at two Norcross motels. He also photographed his victim in lingerie and advertised her on multiple websites in 2022.

Evidence also showed he trafficked the victim at motels in DeKalb County and in Florida, officials said.

Joseph testified and told jurors he was a pimp, officials said.

“The jury deliberated for only about an hour before finding this man guilty of exploiting this young woman,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Our Special Victims Unit prosecutors made a clear and compelling case against this defendant. We are grateful to take this man off the street and stop the havoc he has brought to this family and to other victims.”

