Forsyth deputies mourn K9 Dano after dying during ‘medical emergency’

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K9 Dano had a “medical emergency” on Thursday night and was rushed to the veterinarian, according to deputies.

Sadly, he died early Saturday morning.

“We would like to thank Creekside Animal Hospital, All Pets Emergency Hospital and Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for everything they did for K9 Dano,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

They didn’t comment on what type of medical emergency the K9 had.

K9 Dano joined the sheriff’s office in January, according to a post from the Instagram account they started for him.

He was a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Poland and was certified in narcotics detection, tracking, apprehension, evidence detection and obedience.

