4 metro Atlanta cities under boil water advisory

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Fulton County after officials say there was a large water main break.

According to the Department of Watershed Management, crews are investigating a possible breach on an existing 30-inch transmission main on Fairburn Road SW.

DWM officials said neighbors in South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto and Fairburn must restrict their water usage while they work on repairs.

They’re encouraging everyone who experienced a water outage or low water pressure to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

Otherwise, you should boil other water for a minute before drinking or using it.

There is not currently an estimated time for the boil water advisory to be lifted.

