Nearly 1,300 pounds of meth found at ‘conversion lab’ hidden in DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DEA agents raided what looked like an unassuming house on a normal street in DeKalb County. Inside, they found nearly 1,300 pounds of solid and liquid meth.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at a home on Loveless Drive on Friday night when DEA agents executed a search warrant in what they call a “long-term” investigation.

Agents seized approximately 880 pounds of meth ready to hit the streets and another 100 gallons, or nearly 400 pounds, of liquid meth in the process of becoming the finished project.

“You’ve got enough meth here to supply maybe a couple of million individual doses?” Winne asked DEA Agent Crystal Harper.

“That’s correct,” she replied.

Officials say it could be called a cartel conversion lab to convert chemical stew most likely produced in a super lab in Mexico into the finished product.

Agent Harper says that these drugs not only pose a risk to users and the community at large, but the chemicals in the lab also pose a major safety risk.

“They’re very volatile, very dangerous,” she described.

She went on to say that they pose a significant risk to the Ellenwood community where the home is situated because it could cause an explosion.

They also seized three guns, including an AR-15.

Five arrests have been made so far as a result of this investigation, but their identities have not been released.

