Demonstrators shut down Atlanta streets in support of Palestine

ATLANTA — A group of demonstrators in support of Palestine shut down streets around the CNN center on Friday evening as tensions in the Middle East grow.

The group of dozens of people marched through the streets of downtown Atlanta before returning to the CNN center, where they waved signs and Palestinean flags.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was on the ground for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., where the crowd remained largely peaceful.

The show of support comes after days of bombings from Israel after Hamas forces from Palestine killed thousands in a coordinated, surprise attack at the Israeli border on Oct. 7.

At least 1,400 Israelis died in the initial attack. In subsequent retaliatory bombings by Israel, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 1,000 children.

Police reopened Centennial Olympic Park Drive just after 7 p.m., but a large crowd of protesters remained.

