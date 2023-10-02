Man arrested in connection to DeKalb woman who disappeared over the weekend

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in relation to a woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.
On Sunday, Brookhaven Police began their investigation into the disappearance of Aimee Lafakis, 48.
According to officials, Lafakis was reported missing by family members on Friday, Sept. 29.
She was last contacted at 2 a.m. on Friday.
Monday morning, Brookhaven investigators announced that they had interviewed multiple family members and individuals close to her.
Although the investigation is ongoing, authorities have arrested Brandon Wineinger due to the investigation but not directly relating to the disappearance of Lafakis.
Police have not specified Lafakis and Wineinger’s relationship.
According to jail records, Wineinger is facing charges of tampering with evidence, kidnapping, false statements or writings, and burglary.
Lafakis is five feet and three inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
