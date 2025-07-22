Malone Drive in Chamblee to close for water main line work

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee drivers, please note: Malone Drive in Chamblee will close to through traffic for about three weeks, barring weather delays, the DeKalb County of Water Management said Tuesday.

The Peachtree Boulevard Water Transmission Main Replacement Project requires the road to be closed for water line replacement.

The county will install detour signage to direct traffic to alternate routes.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Drivers going northeast on Peachtree Boulevard can continue to Miller Drive and follow signs redirecting them to Peachtree Road and back to Malone Drive.

Motorists in the area should expect delays. Signage and flaggers will help the local traffic move safely around the closure.

Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. People in the area should expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in May, The Peachtree Industrial Water Transmission Main Replacement Project is set to begin July 7 and wrap up by 2028, barring delays.

Crews will replace about 11,000 feet of an existing 30-inch carbon steel main with a 36-inch iron main, as well as associated smaller pipes.

The project area will involve Malone Drive, Peachtree Boulevard and Carver Drive.

TRENDING STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group