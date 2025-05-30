Chamblee water main project to begin in July, expected to take 3 years

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — DeKalb County is launching a major water transmission main project in Chamblee with the goal of improving water service throughout the county.

The Peachtree Industrial Water Transmission Main Replacement Project is set to begin July 7 and wrap up by 2028, barring delays.

Crews will replace about 11,000 feet of an existing 30-inch carbon steel main with a 36-inch iron main.

Smaller pipes associated with the main will also be replaced with larger capacity pipes. The existing 6-inch and 8-inch pipes will be replaced with 12-inch pipes.

The project area will involve Malone Drive, Peachtree Boulevard and Carver Drive.

The plan calls for the project to happen in three phases.

Phase I: Malone Drive (Peachtree Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard) and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Malone Drive to Miller Drive)

Phase II: Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Miller Drive to Longview Drive)

Phase III: Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (Longview Drive) through Carver Drive

The county expects the project to affect about 100 businesses, including apartment complexes. Travelers who drive down Peachtree Boulevard will also experience impacts from the work.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

The county said in the project’s FAQs that despite the water discoloration, the water is safe to drink.

The work will include heavy equipment and construction truck traffic, material manipulation and storage, compacting, jackhammering, drilling, excavation, grading and paving.

The county said the work is expected to damage some driveways, curbs and landscaping, among other items.

DeKalb County is inviting those who are interested in learning more about a water main replacement project to attend a meeting.

The county will hold the public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St.

The project is part of the county’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program to boost the watershed’s capacity and service.

Those who want to reach out for more information can call the Department of Watershed Management Project Information Line at 1-800- 986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

