Love triangle shooting lands man in prison for life after girlfriend lures victim to DeKalb home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Three lives have been forever changed after the murder of a man involved in a love triangle in DeKalb County.

On Thursday, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction of 24-year-old Isaac Thompson after he was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Aquandis Foston, 22.

In Feb. 2021, the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a person shot call just before 4 p.m. outside of a townhouse on Wells Circle in Stone Mountain.

When they arrived, police found Foston unconscious with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

On the day of the shooting, phone records showed Thompson’s girlfriend, co-defendant Makayla Bolston, called and texted Foston consistently inviting him over to her home. When he arrived, Foston was confronted by Thompson and another unknown man who told him to leave.

Foston refused to leave until he spoke with Bolston.

An argument ensued between Thompson and Foston, and Thompon shot him in the chest and left the scene.

After his conviction, Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

In August 2021, Bolston was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for her role in luring Foston to the townhomes.

Her case is still pending.

