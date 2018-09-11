  • Local firefighters climb Stone Mountain in honor of 9/11 heroes

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local firefighters hiked Tuesday to the top of Stone Mountain in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

    Today marks 17 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

    We have a reporter and photographer with the firefighters for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    [PHOTOS: 9/11, a country, world mourn]

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach met firefighters with the City of Fayetteville Fire Department at Stone Mountain before their climb in full firefighting gear. 

    The climb is 1 mile long - the equivalent of 160 flights of stairs. 

    The climb was one of several 9/11 events around metro Atlanta.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories