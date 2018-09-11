Local firefighters climb Stone Mountain in honor of 9/11 heroes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local firefighters hiked Tuesday to the top of Stone Mountain in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Today marks 17 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
[PHOTOS: 9/11, a country, world mourn]
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach met firefighters with the City of Fayetteville Fire Department at Stone Mountain before their climb in full firefighting gear.
The climb is 1 mile long - the equivalent of 160 flights of stairs.
Firefighters gathering at base of Stone Mountain to make assent in full gear in honor of FF lost on 9/11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/bivTpgPylg— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 11, 2018
Firefighters hiking now to top of Stone Mountain in honor of 9/11 pic.twitter.com/cPtdutGs1n— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 11, 2018
The final push! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/tnW3qe04ye— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 11, 2018
The climb was one of several 9/11 events around metro Atlanta.
