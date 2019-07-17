  • Lights, camera, action! Thousands of TV props up for sale in metro Atlanta

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Calling all television junkies! If you want to have your own piece of TV magic, then this is your lucky week.

    A network is having a huge warehouse sale right here in metro Atlanta. Thousands of props used in television shows from clothing to furniture will be available. 

    The warehouse sale begins Thursday in DeKalb County and the network is expecting big crowds who want to purchase items. 

    TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is getting an exclusive, sneak peek at the items you could buy!

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories