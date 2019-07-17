Lights, camera, action! Thousands of TV props up for sale in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Calling all television junkies! If you want to have your own piece of TV magic, then this is your lucky week.
A network is having a huge warehouse sale right here in metro Atlanta. Thousands of props used in television shows from clothing to furniture will be available.
The warehouse sale begins Thursday in DeKalb County and the network is expecting big crowds who want to purchase items.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is getting an exclusive, sneak peek at the items you could buy!
I’m in the medical section of the sound studio where THOUSANDS of props are going on sale tomorrow!! We were the only ones to get an EXCLUSIVE sneak peak!! At 4,I’ll show you what else is here and give you the details on how you can own a piece of Hollywood history!! pic.twitter.com/KQYIIUae6G— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 17, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}