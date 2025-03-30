At least 1 person suffer burn injuries in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is hospitalized after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County home early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., DeKalb County Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Martindale Court.

According to fire officials, at least one person sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation. The person whose age and identity were not released was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officials said the fire was put out just before 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

