Funeral held for 26-year-old firefighter who died in line of duty

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones have said their goodbyes to a late first responder.

Friends and family held a funeral Friday for 26-year-old Juan Smith, who died exactly two weeks ago when his truck crashed and flipped while responding to an emergency.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was in Rockdale County, where it was an emotional day for firefighters and the family

The mourners are gone, but hundreds were here to honor Juan Smith II, remembering a man dedicated to his community and his family.

“I will cherish most is watching him grow as a man and a firefighter,” a grieving fellow firefighter said.

Smith was known for his smile. The Southwest DeKalb graduate was devoted to his church and family, with a love of music and a passion to serve.

“Juan was so proud to become a firefighter. I mean, he would even show up in church in his uniform,” said Miranda Mack McKenzie, family friend and spokesperson.

But while driving to a structure fire two weeks ago, his fire truck overturned, pinning him to the ground.

“He died in the line of service. And we can never repay him for that. But we can certainly hold on to the memories he has left us,” McKenzie said.

A community celebrated Smith’s memory and the legacy he leaves behind.

“You have taught others to do their best, to be their best and to smile and just love people. And that legacy will be remembered forever,” McKenzie said.

“So this is not goodbye, this is see you later in Heaven,” his sister said.

Smith leaves behind his parents, a loving sister and his girlfriend, who is expecting their first son together.

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