2 injured after plane crashes in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are hospitalized after a plane crashed in a north Georgia field, officials said.

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According to White County officials, 911 dispatch received a report of a plane crash at 10:47 a.m. on Friday. The crash happened in a field along Black Road near Hampton Hills Lane.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a small plane identified as a Boeing PT-17 in a nearby field. Officials said the plane had departed from Mountain Airpark in Cleveland before the crash.

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Two people were on board at the time of the incident. Authorities said both individuals suffered injuries and were evaluated by first responders at the scene.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified. The FAA responded to the crash site and will investigate what caused the plane to go down.

The pair was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment.

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