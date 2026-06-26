90 pounds of meth seized in metro Atlanta drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — State, local and federal authorities joined forces to take down a drug trafficking organization they say supplied a large amount of methamphetamine throughout north Georgia.

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On Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Carrizal Humberto, 32, of Calif., and Malcolm Stephens, 34, of Toccoa.

The pair were charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a joint operation conducted in metro Atlanta.

Authorities say the investigation focused on a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization (DTO), responsible for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine throughout north Georgia.

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Investigators believe the organization has flooded the region with hundreds of kilograms of the drug.

The June 23 operation ended with the seizure of 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in Atlanta.

Humberto and Stephens were booked into the DeKalb County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

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