Last chance for parents to weigh in on proposed school closures across DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Today is your final chance to weigh in on round two of proposed school closures in DeKalb County via survey. The district recently revealed a plan to shutter or consolidate over two dozen schools. With a move like this, the district said it would mean emptying around 20,000 seats across the county.

This comes after the district says they’ve noticed a decline of that amount of students over the last 10 years.

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It was in February when the district first released a list of 27 schools that could close or convert to other grade levels. Then in March, officials updated that list, keeping some schools like Lithonia High, for example, open, and closing more schools in the southern half of the county.

Click this link, Round 2 Facilities Scenario Survey, to learn more.

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In late March, parents came together at Bouldercrest Park to speak out against plans to close schools in DeKalb County.

Ann Duffy’s son attends one of those schools slated to close under the current scenario.

“I just feel like it’s very important to keep their schools. He was very passionate about ‘I want to go to Cedar Grove until I graduate 12th grade.”

Some in this gathering say closing schools isn’t just a concern for parents and children, but for everyone in the community.

According to the district, no decisions have been made yet. This survey is the second of many around the DCSD Facilities Planning Process and is intended to gather feedback in order to inform further refinement of scenarios.

The district will update the plan yet again in a third round expected to be announced this month. School board members say it’s crucial for people to complete surveys about the recommendations.

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