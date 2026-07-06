IRS workers says they’re being ordered back to stinking, rat-infested office

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — IRS workers say they’re being forced to report back to a rodent-infested building.

They say the smell of urine and decomposition made them feel sick. It’s a story Channel 2 Action News first reported at the beginning of June.

The labor union says the building is still unsafe, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes said.

They’re being told they must work in these conditions.

Workers say the building on Chamblee Tucker Road is not safe for their return.

Over the July 4th weekend, they got this email from the IRS saying that - starting Monday, they can’t work from home anymore.

Part of the email says they’ve “been working diligently to successfully address pest concerns, reduce clutter, and maintain a clean, safe, and professional work environment.”

The labor union said many workers are still concerned, so they called out and didn’t show up.

However, the workers who did go in said the smell of urine was overwhelming, and they were afraid to breathe in the air because they could smell dead rats decomposing in the walls and ceiling.

A union spokesperson said she told workers to see their doctors to make sure they’re OK while the union presses the IRS for proof that the building is safe.

“They did have this same issue back during COVID when they came back from COVID. Their building was infested with rats. We tried to work with the agency to take care of that situation,” said Delvecchio Parks, IRS Labor Union attorney.

The IRS still hasn’t replied to an email from Fernandes asking to see proof that this building is safe for workers to return.

Elected officials told Fernandes they’re now asking questions as well because they weren’t expecting workers to return without a third-party inspection.

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