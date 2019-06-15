  • International student visiting Atlanta may miss child's birth after passport theft

    By: Justin Wilfon

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of international college students came to Atlanta to learn but instead were victimized.

    An instructor in their program said it happened last week outside the Fernbank Science Center in DeKalb County. Their van was broken into, and the students quickly realized their bags and thousands of dollars in cash were taken.

    “Surprise, sadness, disappointment,” instructor Omar Romagnoli told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.

    One of the students can’t get home after someone stole his passport -- and he may even miss his child’s birth.

