International student visiting Atlanta may miss child's birth after passport theft

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of international college students came to Atlanta to learn but instead were victimized.
An instructor in their program said it happened last week outside the Fernbank Science Center in DeKalb County. Their van was broken into, and the students quickly realized their bags and thousands of dollars in cash were taken.
“Surprise, sadness, disappointment,” instructor Omar Romagnoli told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
One of the students can’t get home after someone stole his passport -- and he may even miss his child’s birth.
The students’ struggle to get back on their feet and the help they still need from the public -- on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
