‘I need to get back:’ Former DeKalb County basketball coach accused of spanking student speaks out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, we’re hearing from the now former DeKalb County High School basketball coach who was accused of spanking a student.

In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, Dr. Phil McCrary, the former legendary Columbia High School basketball coach, along with his attorney and supporters, sat down with Washington to talk about the video.

During our interview on Monday, emotions overtook McCrary as he talked about his love for coaching and for his student athletes.

“I love these guys, and I need to get back. That is my ministry,” McCrary told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

In the video, filmed during a basketball tournament last November in the Bahamas, you see McCrary disciplining a student athlete.

McCrary says the boy snuck off the resort property and invited a girl back to his room.

In June, a parent shared the video with Channel 2 Action News.

She says the recording shows McCrary spanking the boy on his backside with a shoe.

McCrary says he only demonstrated a spank but never hit the student with force.

