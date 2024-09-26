Storm line collapses causes giant hole to open in Chinatown Mall parking lot

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee’s Public Works department has blocked off part of the Chinatown Mall parking lot after they say a storm line collapsed and opened up a “sinkhole.”
Severe storms and heavy rain moved through metro Atlanta on Wednesday and Thursday in a system ahead of Hurricane Helene.
Officials say a contractor has been called to come out and make repairs on the damaged spot.
“No one was injured. It’s been blocked off by Public Works and a contractor will start repairs after the storm has passed,” the city said.
Updates will be provided by city officials as more information becomes available.
