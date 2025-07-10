Hundreds attend DeKalb County job fair, county says it plans to host another soon

DeKalb County hosted a job fair Thursday at Georgia Technical Piedmont College.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told Channel 2’s Cory James that more than 2,000 people registered to attend the event.

She added this “really tells us the state of the current economy.”

Cochran-Johnson said the county has more than 500 position available, and added half of those positions are public safety roles.

Nick Forbes is considering those positions. He said he “would love a permanent job” because he is getting older.

While several people were unemployed, there were some who were employed but looking for the next opportunity.

“If something can elevate you even more, elevate your knowledge, and expertise, you should go for it,” said Monee Sanders.

Grady Memorial Hospital, Emory University and the Georgia Department of Public Health also participated in the job fair.

DeKalb County said it plans to do a job fair twice a year.

