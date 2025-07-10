GA man pleads guilty to bypassing airport security using an employee’s badge

PHILADELPHIA — A 39-year-old man could spend years in prison after he was convicted of evasion.

On Monday, David Easley, 39, of Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of evading airport security. This comes after Easley was charged in May.

According to court documents, in May 2024, Easley booked a ticket to fly from Philadelphia to Atlanta for a flight that was leaving at 7:05 p.m.

Around 6:35 p.m., Easley was caught on video surveillance using an airport Secure Identification Display Area (SIDA) badge belonging to an airport employee, typing a passcode on the keypad, and gaining access through secured doors in an area of Philadelphia International Airport, and bypassing airport security.

Easley has never been employed at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Easley walked into a restricted area for employees that is between the public, pre-security ticketing area and the public, post-security “sterile” terminal.

Court documents revealed the 39-year-old did not go through TSA screening and used another door to enter the public “sterile” terminal area of the airport, which is the area where screened passengers have access to board their flights.

The TSA encountered Easley while conducting random security inspections to prevent prohibited items and unauthorized individuals from accessing the sterile area.

Easley is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28, 2025.

