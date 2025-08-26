Hormel Foods to lay off more than 130 employees from Tucker facility

TUCKER, Ga. — Hormel Foods is expected to lay off more than 130 employees from its facility in Tucker.

According to paperwork filed with the state, the plant will have two rounds of layoffs at the end of October, and another round a couple of weeks later in November.

In total, 135 of its 350 employees will be laid off.

The Tucker plant was built in 1969 and produces several Hormel products, including precooked bacon, Hormel® chili, and Dinty Moore® stew.

According to reports, the reduction in force is because the company decided to stop producing precooked bacon at the plant.

The company said the employees who will be laid off will receive a severance package.

