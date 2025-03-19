‘Heartless:’ Gravesites damaged at DeKalb County cemetery

Anger and heartbreak after vandals damaged dozens of gravesites at a Dekalb County Cemetery.

Police are looking for information on the suspects. And the church that owns the cemetery is looking for the families that have been impacted.

“It just gives me peace comfort to know that I’m here with him,” said Hazel Bailey who has spent almost every day of the past five years visiting the gravesite of her husband of 56 years.

“He was my life,” said Bailey. “I always told him I would do it again if I could marry him again.”

Days ago, she found the bench, where she goes to see her husband’s grave each day covered in spray paint.

And it was not the only gravesite impacted. There are broken flowerpots, others knocked over and vulgar words spray painted on 34 gravesites.

“There’s part of you that’s just kind of hurt because you see so many people that are affected,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church member Ted Graves Jr.

They have been working to reach the families that have been impacted.

“Problem with a lot of this is, there is a lot of the families, there is no more family. They have died out the families and just no one that is there that we can get in contact with the damage that was done,” said Graves.

Dekalb County police is investigating. But there are no cameras at the cemetery.

Bailey says the vandalism will not stop her daily visits to see Bobby’s grave. She hopes whoever did this, will leave those at rest alone.

“It is heartless but there is a payday someday coming. You cannot do wrong and get by. Someday you are going to reap what you sow,” added Bailey.

The church has had an outpouring of support, but they are still raising funds to get this cleaned up properly.

If you want to donate, you can mail a check to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 902 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

