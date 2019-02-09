DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four sisters from Kansas spoke with Channel 2 Action News on Friday night about their father, who was recently murdered outside a DeKalb County convenience store.
It happened Sunday in the 6300 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
"He was our dad. You only get one. We loved him in spite of all his faults," one of Timothy Newhouse's daughters told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus.
The 54-year-old had five children and seven grandchildren.
Klaus obtained surveillance video of the person police said is responsible.
Klaus checks in with the lead investigator in the case. The message he has for the gunman on the run, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}