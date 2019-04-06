Gunman on the run after carjacking, shooting at officers, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an armed carjacking suspect they say fired shots at two of their officers.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. when an employee of "Wildcat Striping, Sealing and Paving" tracked one of the company's trucks that had been stolen to the parking of a Family Dollar Store near the intersection of Young and Penola roads, police said.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the gunman and the employee started fighting in the store’s parking lot, when the gunman fired off a shot at the employee.
Police were in the area already, investigating an unrelated matter and ran towards the gunman when they heard the shots.
That’s when the gunman fired off shots at the officers, investigators said. No one was hit. Officers said the gunman took off.
Police have not released a description of the gunman.
UPDATE: Police have recovered the suspect’s weapon, but he remains on the run at this hour. @wsbtv— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 5, 2019
