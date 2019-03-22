Grandfather stabbed 7 times by man hiding in his truck, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 58-year-old grandfather is recovering after being stabbed during an attempted carjacking, according to police.
Officials with the Decatur Police Department told Channel 2's Matt Johnson the victim, identified as Jeff Gwinn, was approached by a stranger last Thursday, and things went from bad to worse.
Gwinn is a deliveryman, and his work truck was parked at a mattress store on College Avenue in Decatur when he noticed someone was inside.
Police said the man tried to take Gwinn's truck but ended up stabbing him seven times with a knife before walking away.
Decatur police have released a picture of the suspect -- identified as 29-year-old Jordan Christopher Brown -- they want to take off the streets.
Tonight Decatur Police released this picture of a suspect, considered "armed and dangerous." He's wanted for the stabbing of the 58 year old grandfather. pic.twitter.com/GcmV458SxT— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) March 22, 2019
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Gwinn. If you'd like to donate, click here.
