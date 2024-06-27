Georgia organization to host 8-week Parkinson’s disease support program

DECATUR, Ga. — The Georgia Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association will be hosting an eight-week support series for metro Atlanta residents diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The program will be held at The Holbrook on Clairmont Road in Decatur and will be free of charge for residents diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the last five years, as well as their care partners, according to the APDA. The program itself starts Aug. 5.

“A Parkinson’s diagnosis can be overwhelming,” states Amy Johnston, Executive Director, APDA Georgia Chapter. She continues, “Many people are confused, scared, and don’t know where to begin. APDA is here for them, to help them learn more about their disease and the steps they can take to empower themselves and live their best lives.”

The program is called the Parkinson’s Roadmap for Education and Support Services, or PRESS. In order to attend, registration is required.

“The eight-week program will be conducted in a support group format and aims to help attendees feel empowered, in control and optimistic by providing education, emotional support and a safe place to share coping strategies. The program will be facilitated by a trained healthcare professional,” APDA said in a statement.

The program will cover the following topics:

What’s Next After Diagnosis

Medication Management of Parkinson’s Disease

Importance of Exercise in PD

Dealing with Physical Symptoms of PD

Impact of Parkinson’s on Daily Coping and Relationships

Tips for Daily Living

Caring for Others, Caring for Yourself

Building Your Healthcare Team

To register, go online here.

