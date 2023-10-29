GDOT inspecting overpass for damage after 2 cars burn in crash on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash that resulted in two cars burning under an overpass over Interstate 285 caused delays on Sunday in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed that a car crash fully engulfed two vehicles under an overpass on I-285 eastbound at Flat Shoals Road Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass once the fire scene is cleared to make sure it wasn’t damaged by the fire.
