0 GBI employee who posed with victim's remains has been reprimanded before

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning more about a former Georgia Bureau of Investigation employee who resigned after he was seen in a disturbing photo with a victim's remains.

A source told Channel 2 Action News, a photo of Jesse Landen Wilson posing with Robert Page's head was passed around the office and the agency began an investigation.

"Visually trying to see my father's head in a cooler is enough. But now you take it and you take pictures with it?" Page's daughter, Reba Sanchez, told Channel 2's Tom Jones. "You taking pictures, making light of a situation like that? I mean, you're just as evil to me as that murderer."

Authorities said Page was killed by Christian Ponce-Martinez, 25, who then dismembered and hid Page's body.

Page's family reported him missing on Nov. 8. Using a neighbor’s surveillance video, police were able to arrest Ponce-Martinez after he was seen on Page's property.

Forensic photographer James Brown took the photo of Wilson and was also allowed to resign.

Jones filed an open records request to find out more about Wilson's and Brown's work history.

Wilson's resignation letter is brief and to the point. Brown's letter said ,"It's been an honor working for the agency and he sincerely apologized for any problems he's created."

Page's widow told Jones the photo created a big problem.

"It's awful that somebody would be that evil," Lula Page said.

Documents show Wilson was reprimanded for a social media post his bosses said appeared threatening to Gov. Nathan Deal and was racially offensive.

He was docked two days' pay for using taxpayer money to go to Denver for a training conference, signing in at the conference then not attending,

He was disciplined for not taking a department-mandated quiz and for using profanity with a superior. That Colorado trip cost taxpayers about $3,000.

Page's grandson told Jones the photo wouldn't have been snapped if the agency had gotten rid of Wilson before it was taken.

The GBI said it investigated and ended the employment of both men, calling what they did highly inappropriate.

