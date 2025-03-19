GA man sentenced to 3 life sentences plus 100 years in 1990 cold case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County judge weighed both sides on Tuesday before sentencing Kenneth Perry to multiple life sentences in a decades-old cold case.

The judge said she took into account the nature of the crime and Perry’s prior history before sentencing him to three consecutive life sentences, plus 100 years.

More than three decades after her children Pamela and John Sumpter were brutally murdered in their Stone Mountain apartment, Loueverette Napper was able to speak to the man who will now spend the rest of his life in prison for their murders.

“In May I’ll be 100 years old,” Napper said in court. “We can only wonder about the incredible lives they would’ve led if not stopped by your evil actions Mr. Perry.”

Napper’s son, James Sumpter, stood beside her in the courtroom.

“I have no malice or hatred for Mr. Perry, but he must pay the consequences for this evil gruesome murder that he committed,” he said just moments before the sentence was handed down.

Perry attacked Pamela and John on July 15, 1990.

When police arrived, Pamela was able to give authorities a description of Perry who raped and stabbed her before passing away soon after.

That description, combined with DNA evidence, was how authorities solved the case.

Loueverette and her son began crying and hugging each other after that verdict was read.

Perry remained expressionless throughout much of the hearing.

He still has the right to appeal.

