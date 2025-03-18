53 arrested, kilos of meth and fentanyl seized in Gwinnett County ‘Operation One Star’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fifty-three people, including five suspected gang members, were arrested in connection to a massive-scale drug operation in Gwinnett County, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office executed Operation One Star. The operation was to focus on violent crime and gang activity in the community.

The sheriff’s office said the operation led to 53 people being arrested. This included five validated or suspected gang members.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials also seized the following:

13 guns

9 kilograms of fentanyl

193 grams of cocaine

12 kilograms of methamphetamine

561 grams of marijuana

148.5 grams of prescription pills

2,000 grams of liquid drugs

47,333 in cash

The GCSO said those arrested are facing several charges, including trafficking meth, fentanyl, and cocaine in addition to several felony and weapons violations.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

To submit a tip, call the tip line at 770-619-6655.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group