DEMOREST, Ga. - Funeral arrangements have been made for the DeKalb County police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Edger Isidro Flores, 24, was shot when he stopped 33-year-old Brandon Taylor in an SUV on Candler Road on Thursday night.
The family will hold visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel in Demorest.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. A second service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.
Flores will be buried in Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest following the funeral service Wednesday.
Flores had been with the department just a year and a half and would have celebrated his 25th birthday Tuesday. Flores is survived by his fiancé, parents and his brother.
On Saturday, law enforcement officials from across metro Atlanta escorted the fallen officer from DeKalb County to his home in Habersham County.
Fellow officers have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.
