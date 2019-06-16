Friends, family members gathering to honor teen who died during dance practice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family of a teen who died during a summer workout at school earlier this week are gathering for a vigil in her honor Satuday night.
Elyse Purefoy, a rising senior at Arabia Mountain High School, died Monday. She was a member of the school's dance team and was participating in summer training when she passed out while running on the school's track.
First responders rushed the 17-year-old to Dekalb Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the DeKalb Academy of Technology and Environment, where Purefoy attended before transferring to Arabia Mountain.
.@DeKalbSchools students, faculty have come together to celebrate the life of 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy. The teenager died after collapsing during a dance practice. pic.twitter.com/jYrEFMaI1q— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 15, 2019
Earlier Saturday, Purefoy's co-workers at a Lithonia Zaxby's released balloons for the teen.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday at 12 p.m. at Saint Philip AME Church.
