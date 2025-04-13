Firefighters extinguish house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived at 1379 Hampton Hall Drive NE and saw flames coming from the house.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue’s Capt. Daniels, everyone inside the house got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group