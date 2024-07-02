Fire destroys large house, multiple vehicles in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are battling a large house fire in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene off Norris Lake Drive and Norris Lake Way near Pleasant Hill Road. The house is near the DeKalb-Gwinnett county line.

DeKalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the fire destroyed the home and several vehicles parked outside.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Daniels said Rockdale County Fire was dispatched to assist, but have since been released.

