Feds seize Nigerian man's jet tied to multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents seized a jet Tuesday from a man charged in an international fraud scheme.
Only Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant was at Peachtree DeKalb Airport as the federal agents processed the plane for evidence.
Investigators said the plane belongs to a Nigerian national charged in a multimillion-dollar international fraud scheme.
Diamant watched on Tuesday as agents collected evidence from the plane, and a K-9 team swept the plane for drugs and other contraband.
TONIGHT AT 6: Why investigators say today's seizure is just the latest in a growing list of local cases.
