Federally convicted former metro Atlanta mayor appears in court for more charges

STONECREST, Ga. — The former mayor of Stonecrest, accused of making false statements to run for mayor, could be headed back behind bars.

The alleged charges happened while he was under federal supervision for a felony conviction.

The alleged charges happened while he was under federal supervision for a felony conviction.

Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary walked into court using a cane and did not speak during Thursday’s hearing. His attorney told the judge Lary was not in the right mental state at the time of the alleged violations — and maintains he did not violate the terms of his federal supervision.

“Can you imagine going to prison at 60 years old and you lose everything?” Lary said.

He told Channel 2 last year that was his reality.

“Don’t throw me away over the mistakes that I made,” he said.

Attorneys argued over whether Lary was mentally competent during the time he allegedly violated the conditions of his supervised release.

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Lary in 2025 for filing false documents to run for Stonecrest City Council.

Lary previously told Channel 2 that DeKalb County restored his rights. To run for office in Stonecrest, candidates must be at least 21 years old, live in the city, and not have a felony conviction.

“To be released from federal prison and then decide to run for office — it’s very bold,” DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said.

Lary was previously convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from COVID-19 relief programs. He served about half of his sentence after qualifying for an early-release program for first-time offenders.

“Allow me the opportunity and give me a second chance to finish that mission. That’s what I’m asking for,” Lary said.

Today’s federal hearing focused only on the alleged violation of his supervised release. He still faces the DeKalb County case, which has not yet been arraigned.

If convicted, Lary could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

