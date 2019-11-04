FBI opens investigation into explosion that killed man at apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The FBI has opened an investigation into an explosion at a DeKalb County apartment complex. It killed one man.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr was there this afternoon as agents searched for more evidence.
We still don't know the name of the man who died in the Sunday morning explosion. His dismembered body was discovered by neighbors in the Redan Cove apartments.
Carr said investigator's focus on Monday was on a U-Haul truck near the scene.
We're LIVE with the new information we've learned about the mysterious explosion, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:06 p.m.
K-9 unit went straight for that U-Haul truck and we've been asked for a second time to move back while the FBI evidence response team sets up again. Live details at 5 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7hI6zG3hKj— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 4, 2019
