  • FBI opens investigation into explosion that killed man at apartments

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The FBI has opened an investigation into an explosion at a DeKalb County apartment complex. It killed one man.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr was there this afternoon as agents searched for more evidence. 

    We still don't know the name of the man who died in the Sunday morning explosion. His dismembered body was discovered by neighbors in the Redan Cove apartments.

    Carr said investigator's focus on Monday was on a U-Haul truck near the scene.  

    We're LIVE with the new information we've learned about the mysterious explosion, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:06 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories